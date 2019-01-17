Singhvi, Rajiv qualifies for Mercedes Trophy National Finals

City golfers FR Singhvi ( A) and ( B) qualified for the Mercedes Trophy National Finals on day 2 of the Bengaluru Leg after carding a nett. score of 69.2 and 72 respectively here.

Six qualifiers have made it the National Finals to be played at the Oxford Resort in Pune scheduled from March 27 to 29.

"It was a very well organized tournament and I am looking forward to playing in the finals," FR Singhvi said.

The second winner Rajiv said, "I am proud of my achievement and will certainly participate in the finals."



The day also saw participation from Indian cricketers and who tested their skills at the Prestige Shire.

The best gross winner of the day was with an excellent round of 75.

The format of play was Double Peoria. This unique format of adjusting handicaps of players levels the playing field enabling golfers to have a greater chance of qualifying for the National Finals.

A total of 110 golfers participated on the second day here.

Another 108 golfers will compete for the two remaining qualification spots on the last day.

The 19th edition of the Mercedes Trophy will travel to eight more cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chandigarh, and before returning to Pune for the National Final.

Three winners of the National Finals will then compete against those from tournaments played in 60 countries all over the world in the 30th edition of the Mercedes Trophy World Final to be held in Stuttgart,

