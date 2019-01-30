SIS Q3 net profit rises 27 pc to Rs 59 cr

Security and (SIS) Wednesday reported a 26.9 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 59.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 46.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18.

Its revenue increased by 19.5 per cent to Rs 1,836.8 crore as against Rs 1,537.7 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, SIS said in a statement.

said: "We have continued to demonstrate this regularly, quarter-on-quarter, resulting in a 6.5 per cent quarterly profit growth for the past 7 quarters."



"Our quarterly revenue CAGR of 6.7 per cent during this time has taken us close to our Vision 2020 plan to become the largest company in security services, and cash logistics," he added



The investment in technology and solution selling continues apace and the company look to being the in the coming years, he added.

