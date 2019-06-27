Sisodia hands over cheques of Rs 15 L each to families of Ankit Saxena and Dhruv Tyagi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday handed over cheques of Rs 15 lakh each to families of Ankit Saxena and Dhruv Tyagi.

AAP's Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and Madipur MLA Girish Soni visited the residence of Saxena, 23, who was stabbed to death in West Delhi's Khyala area allegedly by family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier assured the family of financial and legal support after the incident.

Sisodia also visited the residence of Tyagi, 51, who was killed in Moti Nagar last month while defending his daughter from attempted harassment.

Both the killings had led to communal tensions in their respective areas.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Waqf Board chairman and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan also announced Rs 5 lakh and a job to the wife of Tabrez Ansari, 24, who was killed in alleged lynching in Jharkhand.

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the AAP government of playing politics over religion.

"Ankit's (Saxena) family did not get a single rupee compensation and the family of Tabrez is getting Rs 5 lakh. People will teach @ArvindKejriwal a lesson for doing politics of religion," Sirsa tweeted.

Saxena's parents, who broke down after receiving the compensation, were asked by Sisodia if the government could assist them in any other way, a statement said.

Yash Pal, Saxena's father said, "It is my wish that the road.. or the square where my son lost his life be named after him in his memory, if it is possible."



Sisodia immediately directed local MLA Girish Soni to send a representation to his office to this effect, and said, "Within the next 10 days, the government will call a meeting of the relevant road naming authority and carry out your wish."



Yash Pal was hailed last year for his role in maintaining calm in the area with the Delhi Police, preventing attempts to create a communal divide in the name of the killing.

Sisodia told Yash Pal, "I am amazed by the grace with which you have carried yourself despite going through such a tragic time. Your maturity and the sensitivity with which you responded to such a devastating incident has left a mark on all of us. We thank you for being a voice of reason.

