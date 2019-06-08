Outcome budget an admission by AAP govt of its 'complete failure': BJP

The outcome budget for 2019-20 is an admission by the government of its "complete failure" to govern the national capital, BJP chief said on Saturday.

If could not fulfil his promise of providing free services in the four-and-a-half years, how would he be able to provide to women in Metro trains and buses, asked.

The (AAP) has recently proposed to provide free rides to women in Metro trains and buses.

Deputy Friday presented the outcome budget of his government, which showed that its ambitious project to provide was delayed and would materialise next year.

"Through its outcome budget, the is admitting that it has completely failed to run the city government," said.

He said the government had to install CCTV cameras in the city, provide free services, and start new buses including e-buses, but failed to do so.

"These are the schemes for which the ruling party had made promises at the time of Assembly elections in 2015," he said.

The people of are ready to elect the BJP in the next Assembly elections, he claimed.

"People very well know that Delhi will develop only when there is a BJP government in Delhi, besides the at the Centre. There is only one narrative in the lanes, mohallas and chaupals and that is, Kejriwal should go and BJP should come to power in Delhi," he said.

The had won the 2015 Assembly elections winning 67 of the 70 seats.

