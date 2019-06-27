Alibaba arm appoints Huaiyuan Yang as VP of UCWeb Global Business

Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group Thursday said it has appointed Huaiyuan Yang as Vice-President of UCWeb Global Business.

He will be responsible for overseas business of the company, including India and Indonesia.

Yang will be closely involved with UC Browser's operations, product development and feed for global markets, it added.

Yaantra aims to expand to 25 cities in next two years



* Refursbished smartphone seller Yaantra Thuraday said it is aiming to expand repair service from six to 25 cities in next two years.

Yaantra has two refurbishment centre and six repair hub at present. The company has plans to set-up two more refurbishment centres and scale up repair service from six to 25 cities in next 2 years, the company said.

"We have been growing at CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 240 per cent in last three years. With new business model in place and expansion, we expect to reach Rs 3,000 crore in revenues over next 3-4 years," Yaantra co-founder and CEO Jayant Jha told PTI.

The company Thursday also launched an application PhoneCash that will help diagnose status of user's smartphone, ascertain its valuation and enable them to sell through stores.

"At present, we get around 65,000 smartphones out of which 15,000 come for repair and rest for sale. We are increasing capacity to handle 1,00,000 smartphones per month," Jha said.

