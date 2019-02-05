JUST IN
Sitharaman visits IAF pilot's home in U'khand to condole his death

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday visited

Squadron Leader Siddharth Negi's home here to condole his death.

The IAF pilot died in a plane crash in Bengaluru last week.

Accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Sitharaman arrived at Negi's residence in Panditwadi area in the city.

She laid a wreath on Negi's picture and spent about an hour commiserating with the grieving family.

The minister prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear the loss.

Negi was among the two IAF pilots killed recently when a Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashed during a test sortie at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited runway in Bengaluru.

February 05 2019

