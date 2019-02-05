Sitharaman visits IAF pilot's home in U'khand to condole his death

Union Defence Sitharaman Tuesday visited



Siddharth Negi's home here to condole his death.

The IAF pilot died in a plane crash in Bengaluru last week.

Accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Trivendra Singh Rawat, Sitharaman arrived at Negi's residence in Panditwadi area in the city.

She laid a wreath on Negi's picture and spent about an hour commiserating with the grieving family.

The prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear the loss.

Negi was among the two IAF pilots killed recently when a 2000 fighter aircraft crashed during a test sortie at the runway in Bengaluru.

