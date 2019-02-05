Sitharaman visits IAF pilot's home in U'khand to condole his death

-
ALSO READ
It's shame that Cong prez misleading nation on contracts to HAL: Nirmala
Study and expedite defence production proposals: Sitharaman to Tamil Nadu govt
Rahul Gandhi's doubts on HAL 'incorrect', 'misleading': Nirmala Sitharaman
Sitharaman must submit documentary evidence on HAL contract: Cong's Manish Tewari
Bofors brought Cong down, Rafale will bring Modi back: Nirmala
-
Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday visited
Squadron Leader Siddharth Negi's home here to condole his death.
The IAF pilot died in a plane crash in Bengaluru last week.
Accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Sitharaman arrived at Negi's residence in Panditwadi area in the city.
She laid a wreath on Negi's picture and spent about an hour commiserating with the grieving family.
The minister prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear the loss.
Negi was among the two IAF pilots killed recently when a Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashed during a test sortie at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited runway in Bengaluru.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU