Six cops suspended for links with drug trade

Four sub-inspectors (PSIs) and two constables of Police have been suspended for alleged connection with drug traffickers, a said here Wednesday.

The action followed the arrest of Firoz alias Abu Aziz Khan, a notorious criminal, in a drug seizure case, said Joint Commissioner of

Kadam said the investigation revealed that these policemen were allegedly in touch with Khan.

The suspended police personnels were identified as PSI Manoj Orke, Nilesh Purbe, and Sharad Shimpne, and police constables Jayanta Selot and Shyam Mishra.

The Crime Branch is conducting further probe, he added.

