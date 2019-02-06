JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

TN CM makes veiled attack on Stalin for flaying GIM

Man arrested for cheating job aspirants of Rs 90 lakh
Business Standard

Iran pushes back after Trump's charges of anti-Semitism

AP  |  Tehran 

Iran's foreign minister is pushing back after President Donald Trump said the country does "bad, bad things" and appeared to link it to the deadly attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue last year by an American anti-Semite.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted Wednesday that "Iranians including our Jewish compatriots are commemorating 40 yrs of progress despite US pressure, just as @realDonaldTrump again makes accusations against us."

In his State of the Union address, Trump said Iran "chants death to America and threatens genocide against the Jewish people.

We must never ignore the vile poison of anti-Semitism or those who spread its venomous creed."


He then spoke about the synagogue shooting, in which 11 people were killed, without directly implicating Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 20:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements