HC poses questions to govt on PIL seeking restricting timings

The bench Wednesday posed a series of questions to the government on a PIL, seeking to restrict timing in liquorshops from 2 PM to 8 PM and an interim injunction on selling liquor in state run shops, pubs and bars to those aged below 21 years.

Justices K N Kirubakran and S S Sundar said liquor had harmed a generation ofpeople and at least the younger generation should be protected.

They also suggested that CCTV cameras be installed in shops so that crimes could come down.

"What is the use of fixing the timings for shops? Is it not possible for theGrama sabhas to hold meetings and pass resolution seeking closure of liquor shops?, the court asked.

Instead of advising drivers not to drive after drinking liquor..the shops are located in areas where the vehicles are parked, the court noted.

The judges asked the government to file their view on the PIL on February 28.

The judges said there were several ways to increase revenue of the government and it should not depend on liquor income.

Petitioner B Ramkumar Adityan submitted that Rs 31,244 crore worth of liquor was sold by TASMAC last year. The government was fixing sales target during festival seasons, he alleged.

He said statistics revealed that 46.7 per cent of people in drink liquor, well above the national average of 36 per cent



The government should ban sale of liquor for youngsters below the age of 21 and TASMAC shops should be directed to provide receipt for liquor sold. Besides, the price of liquor should be displayed in boards and there should be a mobile number to file complaints if salesmen violated rules,he said.

The petitioner attached photographs, purportedly showing school and college students drinking liquor.

The submitted there were Government Orders and rules to sell liquorthrough retail shops and bars.

