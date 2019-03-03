Six fishery officials suspended in Assam

government has suspended six officials of the Fisheries Department with immediate effect for alleged negligence and malpractices in their duties.

The action was taken against the officials in accordance with Sarbananda Sonowal's zero tolerance towards corruption, an official communique said Saturday.

The Fisheries Department has taken the decision to suspend the officials under rule 6 (1) of the Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rule 1964 on the charge of negligence of government duty and for their involvement in malpractices in distribution of inputs among beneficiaries of different government schemes, it said.

The officials include five Fishery Demonstrators and one from Sonitpur, Kamrup, Goalpara and Nagaon districts.

