Six fishery officials suspended in Assam

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Assam government has suspended six officials of the Fisheries Department with immediate effect for alleged negligence and malpractices in their duties.

The action was taken against the officials in accordance with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's zero tolerance towards corruption, an official communique said Saturday.

The Fisheries Department has taken the decision to suspend the officials under rule 6 (1) of the Assam Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rule 1964 on the charge of negligence of government duty and for their involvement in malpractices in distribution of inputs among beneficiaries of different government schemes, it said.

The officials include five Fishery Demonstrators and one Assistant Fishery Officer from Sonitpur, Kamrup, Goalpara and Nagaon districts.

First Published: Sun, March 03 2019. 14:45 IST

