Six labourers killed after wall collapses in Pune

Six labourers were killed and at least two injured after a wall collapsed on their makeshift shelters in Ambegaon area here, officials said Tuesday.
According to the fire brigade officials, the incident occurred near Sinhgad College campus on Monday night.
"As per information, the wall collapsed on the makeshift shelters of labourers in which six people died and two-three others were injured," he said.
