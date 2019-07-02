JUST IN
Business Standard

Six labourers killed after wall collapses in Pune

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Six labourers were killed and at least two injured after a wall collapsed on their makeshift shelters in Ambegaon area here, officials said Tuesday.

According to the fire brigade officials, the incident occurred near Sinhgad College campus on Monday night.

"As per information, the wall collapsed on the makeshift shelters of labourers in which six people died and two-three others were injured," he said.

First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 09:00 IST

