Six more COVID-19 deaths in Bengal; total cases now 3,816

Six more people died due to COVID-19 in West Bengal on Monday, taking their number to 206 as 149 new coronavirus cases surfaced in the state, a bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

Of the six fatalities due to the contagion, four were from the metropolis and one death each was reported in North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts, it said.

The state also reported 149 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,816, of which 2,123 are active.

Of the 149 new cases, 34 were reported in Malda district, followed by 28 in Kolkata, 14 in North Parganas, 13 each in Howrah and North Dinajpur, 10 in East Medinipur, seven in West Burdwan, five in Murshidabad, four in South 24 Parganas, three in East Burdwan, two each in Darjeeling and Birbhum, and one case each was reported in South Dinajpur and Nadia, the bulletin said.

Since Sunday, 75 patients have been discharged, taking the total number of people who have recovered from the disease to 1,414.

A total of 9,225 samples have been tested since Sunday evening and the total number of such tests conducted so far stands at 1,48,049, the bulletin said.

