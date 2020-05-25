VP asks Jal Shakti Ministry, NITI Aayog to study feasibility of drinking water project for Udayagiri

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday urged the Jal Shakti Ministry and NITI Aayog to study the feasibility of a drinking water project for Udayagiri in Andhra Pradesh.

In a meeting with NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and top officials of the ministry, he discussed various possible ways in which drinking water and irrigation needs of the drought-prone Udayagiri area of Nellore district can be met, a statement said.

Naidu was elected an MLA from Udayagiri in 1978.

The vice president also spoke with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and shared with him the feedback he had received from many of his acquaintances in Udayagiri about the acute drinking water situation in the area.

He apprised him of his meeting with the senior officials and suggested that it would be good if the state government and the Centre could work together to find a sustainable solution to the problem.

The chief minister responded positively and promised to work towards a solution, the statement added.

