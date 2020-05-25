4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, total cases 36

Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the total number of cases in the state to 36, officials said on Monday.

Of the 36 COVID-19 cases in Manipur, 32 are active as four have already recovered, they said.

The new cases were that of a 20-year-old-woman from Kangpoki district and a 19-year-old man from Senapati district on Monday, a statement issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

The condition of the two new patients was stable, it said, adding that both would be shifted to the COVID care facility of JNIMS.

Earlier two cases that of a 26-year-old-male from Churachandpur district and that of a 21-year-old from Noney district were reported.

A statement issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room said the "condition of the two was stable", adding that the infected individual from Churachandpur district has now been shifted to isolation facility of district hospital while the other will be shifted to Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Churachandpur district has the highest number of 18 COVID-19 cases with 16 of them Chennai returnees.

Meanwhile, a woman in Churachandpur district, who was in a community quarantine centre after her return from Chennai was given permission by the authorities to visit her home for 10-minutes at Sapang village to pay her last respects to her father, who died on Sunday of a heart attack.

The woman was escorted in a vehicle accompanied by two para medical staff. As soon as she reached her residence to bid "final goodbye" local volunteers sprayed disinfectant in the vehicle after which she was allowed to alight from the vehicle.

The woman had recently returned from Chennai in a special train carrying more than 1500 stranded Manipuris.

