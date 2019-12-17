Trai extends six paise per min IUC charge to other networks till Dec 2020

-
Telecom regulator Trai on Tuesday said 6 paise per minute charge on mobile calls be made on competitors' networks will continue till December 31, 2020.
"For wireless to wireless domestic calls, termination charge would continue to remain as Re 0.06 (paise six only) per minute up to December 31, 2020," Trai said.
The charges were reduced to 6 paise with effect from October 1, 2017 from 14 paise charged earlier and it was to become nil from January 1, 2020.
From January 1, 2021 onwards the termination charge for wireless to wireless domestic calls shall be zero, the regulator added.
