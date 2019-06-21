Six sheds in industrial area gutted in fire, none hurt

At least six sheds located in an industrial area at Valiv in the district were gutted in a major fire, officials said Friday.

The incident occurred late Thursday night, in which nobody was injured, they said.

"The blaze started shortly before midnight on Thursday in Merchant Industrial Estate in Vasai taluka. Six sheds, where lamination paper rolls, and other material were stored, were gutted in the fire," Kishore Patil, fire officer of said.

Six fire engines were pressed into service and efforts to douse the flames continued till 6 am on Friday, he added.

According to Patil, these sheds belonged to three companies.

A probe has been launched to ascertain the cause of the fire, he said.

