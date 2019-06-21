Fadnavis, Ramdev lead Yoga Day celebrations in Maharashtra

-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and yoga guru Ramdev performed various 'asanas' as they led International Yoga Day celebrations in the state here at an event attended by over one lakh people.
The state-level function to mark the day was held at a sprawling ground here in Central Maharashtra where Fadnavis and Ramdev performed various 'asanas' (poses).
It was organised by various social, religious and educational institutions.
Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said, "Yoga is an essential part of life as it helps in healthy living. Today, more than 150 nations have taken to yoga for good health."
He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in getting the United Nations declare June 21 as the International Day of Yoga five years ago.
Modi's proposal on celebrating the International Day of Yoga was supported by more than 150 countries at the UN, Fadnavis said.
Ramdev has helped in popularising the ancient discipline with roots in India all over the world, the chief minister said.
The yoga guru said between 2040 and 2050, India will become the most capable nation of the world.
Listing the benefits of yoga, Ramdev said 'asanas' provide energy to body and keep it healthy and fit.
He advised people to regularly do yoga to keep themselves happy and healthy.
Representatives of an organisation counted the people present on the occasion using drones. They said 1.10 lakh people, including school and college students, were present at the state-level yoga event.
Meanwhile, mass yoga camps were organised in Nashik, North Maharashtra, to mark the day.
Various social, educational institutes and also government and semi-government organisations took part in yoga day celebrations, which saw participation from a large number of people, including students.
