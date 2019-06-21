International Yoga Day celebrated with fervour in U'khand

The fifth International Day of was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Uttarakhand on Friday, with even 'Chardham' pilgrims and security personnel guarding the borders performing 'asanas' to give a message of physical and spiritual health to the world.

Pilgrims, priests, police and SDRF personnel together performed 'yogic kriyas' at a camp held in Kedarnath located at a height of around 12,000 feet.

Similar camps were also held at the high altitude shrines of Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, where thousands turn up everyday to pay obeisance to the presiding deities with the 'Chardham Yatra' currently underway.

ITBP personnel also held camps at a number of places in the border district of Chamoli, including the high altitude border posts and the plain areas.

Uttarakhand Baby performed yoga at a programme held at the Raj Bhawan in Dehradun describing the ancient discipline as India's priceless gift to the world.

"Yoga is a significant part of India's rich culture and a spiritual discipline which if practised regularly creates a balance between our thoughts and action. It is a matter of pride for us that the international community has accepted it and made it a part of their lifestyle," Maurya said in her address at the programme held at Raj Bhawan which also saw her staff joining in to perform the yogic kriyas.

"Yoga is good for both mental and physical health as it helps organise physical and mental energies," she said.

The also distributed certificates among yoga trainers at the programme.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, who performed yoga with his ministerial colleagues and scores of yoga enthusiasts at the in Dehradun to mark the occasion, said Uttarakhand is the land of yoga's origin.

Describing it as an integral part of India's centuries-old civilisation and culture, Rawat said the credit for the international recognition which has come yoga's way in recent times goes to

"Yoga gives its unique identity among nations of the world and we should be proud of this fact," he said.

Harak Singh Rawat, who also performed yoga asanas along with the chief minister, said a healthy life is unimaginable without yoga.

He also announced the state government's plans to set up 250 wellness centres in Uttarakhand at the event attended by Dhan Singh Rawat and MLAs Khajan Das and Munna Singh Chauhan.

