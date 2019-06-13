Exim Bank inks $245 mn loan agreement with Ghana, Mozambique to support agri, rail projs

(Exim Bank) will provide line of credit worth USD 245 million to and for agricultural and railway projects.

supported line of credit of USD 150 million to and USD 95 million to Mazambique, the said in two separate notifications Thursday.

The USD 150 million for will be used for financing strengthening of agriculture mechanisation services centres, while line of credit for will be used for financing procurement of railway rolling stock including locomotives, coaches and wagons, the RBI said.

The agreements are effective from June 3, 2019. Under the LoC, the terminal utilisation period is 60 months after the scheduled completion date of the project, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)