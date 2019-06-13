JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

British Sikh property tycoon plans trust for gurdwaras in Pakistan

Man apprehended at Goa airport with suspicious IDs, documents
Business Standard

Exim Bank inks $245 mn loan agreement with Ghana, Mozambique to support agri, rail projs

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Export Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) will provide line of credit worth USD 245 million to Ghana and Mozambique for agricultural and railway projects.

Exim Bank supported line of credit of USD 150 million to Ghana and USD 95 million to Mazambique, the Reserve Bank of India said in two separate notifications Thursday.

The USD 150 million for Ghana will be used for financing strengthening of agriculture mechanisation services centres, while line of credit for Mozambique will be used for financing procurement of railway rolling stock including locomotives, coaches and wagons, the RBI said.

The agreements are effective from June 3, 2019. Under the LoC, the terminal utilisation period is 60 months after the scheduled completion date of the project, the apex bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 20:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU