Smartworks consolidates Market Leadership position in Chennai and Pune

Workspace provider Smartworks Thursday said it it had emerged as the market leader in Chennai and Pune on a consolidated basis; boasting a growing footprint of 6 lakh sq. ft., spread across 8 facilities. Reaping the benefits of being early entrants in these micro markets, Smartworks today drives one-third of its revenue from these cities with over 11,000 seats. Anticipating the growing demand for shared office spaces, the firm plans to increase its footprint by adding more than 2 million sq. ft. in these micro markets by 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
