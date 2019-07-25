Smartworks consolidates Market Leadership position in Chennai and Pune

Workspace provider Thursday said it it had emerged as the market leader in Chennai and Pune on a consolidated basis; boasting a growing footprint of 6 lakh sq. ft., spread across 8 facilities. Reaping the benefits of being early entrants in these micro markets, today drives one-third of its revenue from these cities with over 11,000 seats. Anticipating the growing demand for shared office spaces, the firm plans to increase its footprint by adding more than 2 million sq. ft. in these micro markets by 2021.

Single minded focus on value creation for clients, quality of services, state of the art infrastructure, design and tech enabled spaces has helped the firm consolidate its leadership position.

With a growing footprint of 2.8 million sq. ft across pan India, is focused on serving large enterprises in need of new age office spaces, and is in a leading position to cater to both existing as well as projected demand for office space. The year on year success and trust of its clients has resulted into making the homegrown agile workspace provider become profitable in India, in just a span of 3 years. Smartworks has a well-diversified client base comprising of IT/ITES, manufacturing, healthcare, automobiles, BFSI, Marketing and HR.

