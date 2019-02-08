P Chidambaram appears before ED in money laundering case

Former minister P appeared before the on Friday inconnection with a probe related to Media.

The leader, who was summoned to record his statement under the Prevention of Act (PMLA), arrived at the agency's office in central at about 11 am.

has been grilled a number of times in this case in the past.

His son was questioned by the agency in the same case on Thursday for about six hours.

The ED attached Karti's assets worth an estimated Rs 54 crore, located in and abroad, in the case last year.

The central probe agency registered the PMLA case on the basis of a FIR and had alleged irregularities in the (FIPB) clearance to Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when P was the minister.

It registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED's equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in the complaint, including Karti, Media and its directors -- Peter and

was arrested on February 28 last year by the CBI, the other central agency investigating the case, for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to in 2007. He was granted bail subsequently.

The agency has alleged that received money from INX Media, using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of FIPB conditions to receive investments from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)