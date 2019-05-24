Smriti Irani thanks Amethi for victory

After uprooting from his party bastion, Friday thanked the people here for helping the lotus bloom.

defeated the and sitting by a margin of 55,120 votes



In a tweet, said, "Ek nayi subah Amethi ke liye, ek naya sankalp. Dhanyawad Amethi, shat shat naman. Apne vikas per vishwas jataya, kamal ka phool khilaya. Amethi ka abhaar" (A new morning for Amethi, a new resolve. Thank you Amethi. You showed faith in development and for helping lotus bloom).

In the 2014 elections, Gandhi had defeated Irani by 1,07,903 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)