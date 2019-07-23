Snag hits services on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line

-
Commuters travelling by the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line faced a tough time on Tuesday morning as services on a section of the corridor were affected due to a technical snag, officials said.
The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida.
"The snag occurred sometime around 7 am between Palam and Terminal 1 stations, leading to a delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal 1 IGI Airport stations," a senior DMRC official said.
The DMRC also tweeted about the delay to inform the commuters, many of whom take the Magenta Line to reach the airport.
After over an hour-and-a-half, normal services were restored on the line, the officials said.
