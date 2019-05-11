Social Justice minister seeks CBI probe into custodial death of Dalit youth

Social Justice and has demanded a CBI probe into the death of a man in police custody in last month.

The man had allegedly died due to torture by police after being arrested for theft in

In a letter to Kamal Nath, the stated that it had come to his notice that 22-year-old was brutally tortured by the Gandhi Nagar police, despite claiming innocence.

"The police have crossed all limits of brutality. They plucked out his nails with pliers, hit his legs with a hammer and gave him electric shocks following which he fainted," the minister said.

"They poured water on him to bring him to his senses and when he gained consciousness, he was beaten up again... He was not even given water to drink. He battled for his life for three hours," Gehlot said while describing the torture meted out to him.

He alleged that the young man's mother was also called to the police station and thrashed by the police leading to a fracture in her hand and leg.

Even his brother was beaten up in front of villagers and he sustained injuries, Gehlot said, adding that it was important to ensure justice for the victim's

"I view of the seriousness of the issue, I hope you will order a CBI inquiry into it," he wrote.

members of the youth had alleged that he died due to torture by police personnel at the station.

of Police (West) Suraj Verma said Tipaniya was taken to a nearby hospital, from where he was shifted to the state-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, but could not be saved.

He said the station in-charge, Neeta Deyarwal, and four constables had been suspended.

