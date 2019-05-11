Shabana Azmi says news of leaving India if Modi becomes PM fake

Shabana on Saturday slammed " brigade" for attributing a false quote to her, which claimed the would leave the country "if becomes again."



The actor, who is often been trolled for holding anti-majoritarian views and questioning the establishment, took to and called the "pure fabrication."



"I've never said this and I have no intentions of leaving the country. This is where I was born and this is where I'll die. I have nothing but contempt for The Brigade," said.

In a series of tweets, the veteran wrote that the " brigade is pretty pathetic" and since they can't talk about issues, they repeatedly sell lies so that people believe them as truth.

"Their overdrive exposes their fear at losing out...But they are falling flat on their faces because there are enough brave voices exposing them."



Azmi, 68, said her father Kaifi taught her to never treat her opponents like enemies.

"Maturity lies in discrediting the argument with logic not discrediting the opponent by falsehood and innuendo. How I wish sane debate would prevail rather than the muck thats thrown on a daily basis.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)