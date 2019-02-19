Sodexo Offers Value-added Benefits Worth Rs. 2,100 to its Meal and Gift Cardholders to Celebrate 21 Years in India

/ -- Sodexo, the 100% company, announced exclusive deals for all Meal and users this month. Completing 21 years in of delivering quality of life to its clients, consumers and merchants, brings in a new way of saying thank you, to all its users. Cardholders of will now get access to coupon codes on the exclusive rewards platform called 'Sodexo Delights '.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823059/Sodexo_21years_Offer.jpg )



These coupon codes can be redeemed for varied experiences ranging from food, health & wellness, shopping for fashion and even

Suvodeep Das, - Sodexo BRS said, "Sodexo believes in offering the best-in-class for our users, keeping our clients and consumers at the heart of everything we do. Since we just completed our 21st year in India, as a token of gratitude, we are pleased to announce these value-added benefits worth Rs. 2,100 for our consumers. The year 2018 has been very eventful for Sodexo BRS We became the country's largest 100% digital employee benefits provider with 3 million consumers. We consolidated our leadership position in the employee benefits segment, with great partnerships to enable top-class user experience for our consumers and clients. For 2019, we have plans to expand our offerings by introducing our multi-benefit suite for our 11,000+ clients in India."



Over the last few years, Sodexo has invested heavily in constantly creating greater employee experience with a dedicated consumer marketing team, expert on-ground implementation team and 24x7 dedicated in-house customer support. With more than 80% monthly active users, the next-gen mobile app enables its consumers to manage their card on-the-go, track transactions, find nearby merchants, avail exclusive offers and much more.

About Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, India:



The works towards improving the quality of daily life for employees, partners and customers across the world. Sodexo BRS, India's No.1 Employee Motivation & Benefits provider is a partner to over 11,000+ HR Leaders. Our fully-compliant are customized to meet specific needs of organizations and help them develop their best motivated workforce.

Sodexo BRS offers a range of 100% The meal benefit offerings include Meal Cards & Cafeteria Cards. The company's fully-digital Gifting & Recognition offerings include the Premium Pass range of solutions that include Premium Pass Celebrations for festive gifting and Premium Pass Rewards for ongoing Reward & Recognition programs. The company also has a revolutionary virtual B2B gifting solution, Sodexo Premium Pass - Virtual Card. Sodexo reaches out to over 3 million daily consumers in India across 1,700+ cities nationally including tier 3 & tier 4 cities making it India's largest Digital Meal Benefit Network with over 100,000 unique points of acceptance.

For more information regarding our services, please call our toll-free number or visit our website

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)