Sohrabuddin case acquittal: HC admits appeal of brothers of

The Monday



admitted appeals filed by brothers of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, who was allegedly killed in a fake encounter in 2005, challenging acquittal of the 22 persons, including police officers from Gujarat and Rajasthan, by a special court in 2018.

In its verdict, the special had observed that the prosecution had failed to establish a cogent case to suggest that there had been any conspiracy to kill Shaikh and others -- his wife and his associate Tulsi Prajapati -- and that the accused persons had any role in it.

The court had also stated that there was no denying that Shaikh and the others had been killed.

As per the (CBI), Shaikh, a gangster, and were killed separately in November 2005 by the Gujarat ATS, and Prajapati in 2006 by the and Gujarat police, for allegedly being a witness to the fake encounter.

The appeals challenging the special court order were filed by Sohrabuddin's brothers and in April this year.

A division bench of Justices I A Mahanty and A M Badar Monday admitted these appeals and issued notices to the acquitted persons.

The bench will take up the appeals for final hearing in due course of time.

Of the acquitted persons, 21 are junior-level police officials from Gujarat and

The other was the owner of a farm house in Gujarat where Shaikh and were illegally detained before they were allegedly killed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)