Human skeletal remains found

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

Skeletal remains, believed to be that of a man, were Monday found near the RTO office here in Maharashtra, police said.

The remains, including the skull and parts of legs, were found lying this morning in an open place between the compound walls of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) office and Mhasrul area police station,an official said.

Police suspect street dogs might have eaten the flesh of the dead person, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 19:20 IST

