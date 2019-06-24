Human skeletal remains found

-
ALSO READ
Man held for issuing fake fitness certificates to vehicles
Heatwave in Vidarbha, Akola hottest at 46.4 degree Celsius
Nagpur shivers at 3.5 degrees, lowest for day in five decades
Police HQ official sent to jail for taking bribe from cop
UP: Four officials of roadways caught drinking liquor in office in Aligarh
-
Skeletal remains, believed to be that of a man, were Monday found near the RTO office here in Maharashtra, police said.
The remains, including the skull and parts of legs, were found lying this morning in an open place between the compound walls of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) office and Mhasrul area police station,an official said.
Police suspect street dogs might have eaten the flesh of the dead person, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU