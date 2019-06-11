Solar power to fuel electricity needs of Oberoi, Trident hotels in Gurugram

Hotels & Resorts Tuesday said its and hotels in Gurugram, Haryana, have introduced to fulfil the needs of both properties.

Both hotels aim at reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 12,344 tonne per year, Hotels & Resorts said in a statement.

A captive power plant at Balasar in will generate 7.5 MW of to meet the demands of the two hotels, it added.

Adopting renewal like will help resolve many environmental challenges and also help in driving greater socio-economic benefits by creating local employment opportunities, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)