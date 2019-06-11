Solar power to fuel electricity needs of Oberoi, Trident hotels in Gurugram

Oberoi Hotels & Resorts Tuesday said its Oberoi and Trident hotels in Gurugram, Haryana, have introduced solar power to fulfil the electricity needs of both properties.
Both hotels aim at reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 12,344 tonne per year, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts said in a statement.
A captive power plant at Balasar in Haryana will generate 7.5 MW of electricity to meet the energy demands of the two hotels, it added.
Adopting renewal energy like solar power will help resolve many environmental challenges and also help in driving greater socio-economic benefits by creating local employment opportunities, the statement said.
