Beijing built 4,300 base stations to rollout 5G technology

city has built 4,300 base stations in the city's urban core areas and iconic buildings to implement the superfast as the has begun issuing licenses to telecom firms.

is the next generation cellular with download speeds stated to be 10 to 100 times faster than the current 4G LTE networks.

By the end of last month, China's capital city has launched in the administrative areas for Beijing's sub-centre, the new airport, the International Horticultural Exhibition, test venues for the 2022 Winter Olympics, and the main artery, Chang'an Avenue, the Youth Daily reported Tuesday



By 2021, the city's core zones, including the central business district, innovation centres and economic-technological development area, will have 5G network coverage, the newspaper report said citing the

has delivered 5,983 5G base stations to three at the end of last month, state-run agency reported on Tuesday.

On June 6, has granted 5G licenses to four of its major state-owned companies to roll out super-fast telecommunications system, amid simmering tensions with the US over and trade.

(MIIT) issued 5G commercial licenses to Telecom, Mobile, and and Television. It means those carriers can start rolling out commercial They were given a license for testing at the end of last year.

The 5G networking standard is seen as a critical because it can support the next generation of in addition to new applications like driverless cars.

Chinese officials say a comprehensive deployment of the network will help develop industrial manufacturing, internet-connected cars, healthcare, and (AI).

The is expected to generate about USD 1.54 trillion worth of economic output and over three million jobs between 2020 and 2025, a research report by the and Communications Technology said.

The 5G stations are being installed in different parts of China, including as part of Chinese which claims to have taken a strong lead over its competitors from rest of the world.

has become a central part of a US- struggle which started out in trade, and is now being played out in the

The US, which has banned has encouraged allies to block the world's largest maker of from their 5G networks, saying the could use its products for surveillance.

Huawei has denied official links with the

Huawei rejects this claim and says it is independent from the government.

Still, some countries including and have blocked Huawei from supplying equipment for

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)