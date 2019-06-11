Patel, Poojary post wins at senior national squash meet

Karan Patel, Divit Poojary of Maharashtraalong side Abhimanyu Pande of Madhya Pradeshand Arun Kumar of Services registeredclose wins to enter the fourth round qualifying in the men's eventat the MSRA 76th Senior National Squash Championship here.
The tournament, organised by the Maharashtra Squash Racket Association (MSRA) under the aegis of the Squash Rackets Federation of India, is being played at various venues.
In the third round, Patel scraped past Madhya Pradesh player Yashraj Bhargava 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, while Poojary gotthe better of Sachin Shinde 11-5, 11-7, 1-11, 11-8 in an all-Maharashtra affair.
Madhya Pradesh player Pandegot past Gursimar Singh of Delhi 11-8, 11-8, 4-11, 1-11, 11-9 to register a close win, while Services playerArun Kumar struggledto get past Rajasthan's Prateek Gurnani 8-11,11-4, 13-11, 8-11, 11-4.
