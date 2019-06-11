Patel, Poojary post wins at senior national squash meet

Karan Patel, Divit Poojary of Maharashtraalong side Abhimanyu Pande of Madhya Pradeshand Kumar of Services registeredclose wins to enter the fourth round qualifying in the men's eventat the 76th here.

The tournament, organised by the Squash Racket Association (MSRA) under the aegis of the Squash Rackets Federation of India, is being played at various venues.

In the third round, Patel scraped past 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, while Poojary gotthe better of 11-5, 11-7, 1-11, 11-8 in an all- affair.

past Gursimar Singh of 11-8, 11-8, 4-11, 1-11, 11-9 to register a close win, while Services playerArun Kumar struggledto get past Rajasthan's Prateek Gurnani 8-11,11-4, 13-11, 8-11, 11-4.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)