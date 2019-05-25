'Sonic the Hedgehog' pushed to February 2020

has announced that "Sonic the Hedgehog" has been delayed by three months as the film is set to undergo changes.

voices the beloved video game character from Sega in Fowler's film which also features and

The film had an earlier release date of November 7 this year but it has been changed now.

On Friday, Fowler took to to share the film's new release date -- February 14, 2020.

"Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right," he tweeted.

Earlier this month, the film's first trailer was criticised on with people saying that Sonic's appearance barely resembles the original version.

After the backlash, Fowler had announced that he will be reworking on the character's appearance so as to meet the fans expectations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)