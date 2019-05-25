3 firms to bid for building six submarines

Limited (HSL) and two other public sector undertakings have come together to float a consortium for building submarines.

The two other PSUs are (BHEL) and (Midhani).

Indigenous construction of six conventional submarines is envisaged by Ministry of Defence, a press release from said here Saturday.

Representatives of HSL, BHEL and Midhani signed anMoU on Friday in the presence of chairman and managing director LV SaratBabu, the release said.

The MoU is a step to keep in line with the'Make In India'initiative of the government in the defence sector, it said.

The agreement aims to harness the complimentary expertise of the three and provide the country with a credible, domestic alternative for construction of the submarines.

The consortium would jointly stake claim with the Ministry for being considered as a prospective bidder for the proposed project of the in partnership with OEM (foreign technology provider) for building six submarines at the Ltd, the release added.

