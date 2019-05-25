JUST IN
Business Standard

Armed gang held for stealing gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kerala

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

: Four people have been taken into custody for allegedly stealing gold worth over Rs 6 crore near here recently, police said here Saturday.

On the night of May 9, the armed gang had allegedly blocked a car, broke its windshield and attacked the passengers before taking away the gold, Ernakulam rural superintendent of police Rahul R Nair said.

The gold was being taken to a private refinery firm when the robbery took place, he said.

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 17:55 IST

