Armed gang held for stealing gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kerala

: Four people have been taken into custody for allegedly stealing gold worth over Rs 6 crore near here recently, police said here Saturday.

On the night of May 9, the armed gang had allegedly blocked a car, broke its windshield and attacked the passengers before taking away the gold, Ernakulam rural superintendent of police said.

The gold was being taken to a private refinery firm when the robbery took place, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)