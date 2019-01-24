Sonowal unveils Tea Tribes Football Tournament trophy

Sarbananda on Thursday said tea garden areas of the state have immense talents which can flourish in national and international sporting events if given the right opportunity.

Unveiling the trophy for the Chief Minister's Tea Tournament here, said importance that a nation attaches to determines its superiority.

At a function held in the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium at Sarusaji, he said provide people an opportunity to give a powerful dimension to life.

observed that countries that performed exceedingly well in also excelled in other fields.

Stating that there is an intrinsic relation between education, culture and sports, he said government has given equal importance for the development of all.

Appealing all the young players of the state to work hard, excel in sports and bring glory to the state, Sonowal referred to who by virtue of her hard work, dedication and discipline has excelled in the national and international events and brought glory to the state.

Urging the budding sports persons from the tea garden areas to emulate the passion and dedication of Hima and work with similar dedication for their vocation, he urged parents to encourage their wards to take sports seriously.

Sonowal also said that his government has decided to set up two playgrounds and an academy which would help sporting talents from the tea garden areas to hone their skills in sports.

For the infrastructural development of sports, his government has released an initial payment of Rs 8 lakh each to 371 playgrounds.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)