Hamas says rejects Qatari aid millions over Israeli conditions

Gaza's Islamist rulers said Thursday they would not accept a fresh tranche of Qatari funds, accusing of imposing new conditions on the money entering the blockaded Palestinian territory.

The rejection of the expected USD 15 million raised fears of fresh tensions along the Gaza- border, ahead of weekly protests on Friday.

"We refuse to receive the third Qatari grant in response to the (Israeli) occupation's behaviour and attempts to evade the agreement," Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas's in Gaza, told journalists.

Al-Hayya did not name specific conditions that were changed, but said was playing with the funds ahead of upcoming elections.

Under an informal agreement struck in November, Gulf state has sent USD 15 million a month into the strip.

The funds to pay salaries of employees and support impoverished Gazans are in exchange for relative calm along the border, where often violent protests have taken place since March 2018.

The money has been transferred via Israel.

The third tranche had been expected to enter this week but Israeli blocked it Tuesday after two shooting incidents along the border, including one in which a soldier was lightly injured.

Mohammed al-Emadi, of the Gulf state to Gaza, met Thursday in the enclave with officials, including leader Israeli media reported Thursday that the country's security cabinet had still approved the funds.

