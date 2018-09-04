Sony India aims 30-35pc India revenue from premium segment

giant on Tuesday said it expects the share of revenue from the premium segment to rise 30-35 per cent over the next two to three years.

"Premium products' share of sales would be 20-25 per cent now for and this should rise to 30-35 per cent in a couple of years... say in 2-3 years," Managing Director said here today on the sidelines of unveiling the company's festive offerings here.

Nayyar, the first Indian to head the company operations in the country, said he is hopeful that all product categories will show signs of robust growth, including audio and businesses, besides the staple television category, which tops the India revenue with 60-65 per cent share.

He said is trying to raise the premium image, but at the same time, attempting to make such products affordable for consumers.

"We are partnering with companies that offer financing schemes to make purchases more affordable," Sales Head said.

The is also working on manufacturing 65-inch televisions in India and hopes this to be a reality over the next six months.

At present, up to 55-inch televisions are being sourced from Indian OEMs.

Once the 65-inch TVs get made in India, they will be more affordable, officials said.

In television, Sony categorises 55-inch and above as premium, priced around Rs 1 lakh and beyond.

had recently said it was planning to raise local sourcing to 55 per cent in the current fiscal, up from the existing 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, with the upcoming festive season, the total sales was expected to be close to Rs 300 crore in Bengal, a rise of 27 per cent over last year, the officials said.

