Mauritius committed to implement FATF recommendations

said Tuesday it is fully committed to implementing recommendations of the (FATF), amid reports that a Sebi panel wants tighter rules for foreign investors coming from non-FATF countries.

is a member of the Eastern and (ESAAMLG) which was launched in 1999 and the ESAAMLG is also an of the FATF since June 2010.

The FATF is an inter-governmental policy-making body that was set-up in 1989 to promote effective implementation of legal, regulatory and operational measures for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system. It has 37 members, including

"By signing the memorandum of understanding of the ESAAMLG in 1999, endorsed the FATF recommendations and committed itself to implement these recommendations," said Faraz Rojid, the of Financial Services at the in a statement.

He further said, "Mauritius has, through the years, taken significant steps to enhance its framework for anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism and implement the recommendations contained in its mutual evaluation reports."



The island nation has been one among the early countries to have been assessed under the Financial Sector Assessment Programme (FSAP). The assessment of standards and codes found a high level of compliance with internationally accepted norms and best practices, he noted.

"The FSAP also emphasized that Mauritius has taken several major steps to align its anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism framework with international standards," he added.

The remarks come amid that a Sebi panel wants tighter rules for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)coming from non-FATF countries.

The (Sebi) has set up a committee headed by former RBI HR Khan to look into FPIs related issues.

Last week, Rojid had said that Mauritius IFC is a tax compliant jurisdiction and had put in place appropriate legislation for exchange of information with other nations as per global norms.

