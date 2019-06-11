Sophia Lillis to play lead role in 'I Am Not Okay With This '

-
Actor Sophia Lillis is set to play the lead in Netflix's upcoming series "I Am Not Okay With This".
The "Sharp Objects" star will essay the role of Sydney, a teenage girl with mysterious powers in the series, based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel of the same name.
The eight-part series will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle and produced by 21 Laps Productions of "Stranger Things" fame, reported Variety.
The series also features Wyat Oleff as Sydney's neighbour Stanley Barber, Sofia Bryant as the lead's bubbly bestfriend Dina and Kathleen Rose Perkins as lead's mother.
Aidan Wojtak-Hissong has been cast as Sydney's brother, while Richard Ellis will play the role of Dina's boyfriend.
"I Am Not Okay With This" will premiere on the streaming platform in 2020.
