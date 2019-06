John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi in Sanjay Gupta's next gangster drama

Actors and have been locked to feature in filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's upcoming drama.

The film is set in the 1980s and 1990s and in a fictionalised manner revolves around the key events that turned to

According to a press release, the untitled drama will chronicle the closing of mills, the murder of a key businessman, the nexus between politicians, cops, the underworld and the business fraternity of the city.

"It's my third outing with John and I'm super excited to work with Emraan, I have always wanted to work with him and I am back to my base of filmmaking, dramas and all I can say is...It's good to be home," Gupta said in a statement.

The film, scheduled to go on floors next month, is produced by Gupta's White Feather and Bhushan Kumar's T Series.

