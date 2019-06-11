Imarticus Learning Collaborates With Moody's Analytics to Launch Credit Risk and Underwriting Prodegree in India

/ -- is pleased to announce the launch of the Credit Risk and Prodegree course in collaboration with Imarticus' Prodegrees are professional qualifications with courses designed and executed in collaboration with leading global companies so as to create a practical industry-relevant experience. The initiative aims to enhance individuals' skills and proficiency within India's financial industry by combining expertise in credit assessment and with Imarticus's local market knowledge.

The four-month, 140+ hour program is delivered in a digitally and seeks to develop a candidate's understanding of the credit and lending ecosystem in Candidates will gain an understanding of the entire loan assessment process, from to management for consumer and commercial credit and learn about the role and impact of various Fintech innovations within the credit space. The course will equip individuals with the skills to develop careers in banking, non- financial corporations, Fintech startups or at any company that offers financing for its products and services.

"We are excited to collaborate with for our Credit Risk and Prodegree to deliver candidates first-hand, relevant industry knowledge," said Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and at "Professions pertaining to Credit Risk and Underwriting have been a popular career choice in India, which further underlines the importance of such an association. An individual skilled in credit analysis can succeed in a variety of roles at lending institutions and can go on to pursue career paths in investment and "



Ari Lehavi, Executive Director, of Moody's Analytics Learning Solutions Division also commented on the collaboration: "With extensive experience in providing financial education, Moody's Analytics is pleased to collaborate with Imarticus to deliver a powerful toolkit to India's aspiring credit professionals. We look forward to working together and continuing our efforts in India's financial industry with an institution that shares our commitment to excellence in education."The Prodegree is ideal for both fresh graduates and experienced professionals, who are interested in working in the lending industry and are keen on enhancing their technical know-how and understanding of the Banking, NBFC and Credit spaces. As with all their courses, will assist students with placements through allied workshops on resume building, preparation for interviews through mock-sessions and expert mentorship.

About Imarticus Learning -



Imarticus Learning is India's leading and analytics professional education company. The company assists individuals and large organizations in meeting their human capital and skillset requirements through a range of bespoke programmes delivered through both online and classroom learning.

Imarticus has educated 30,000+ individuals globally, managed by a fully-integrated and governance system. Imarticus has also emerged as the preferred skill development for 200+ firms, which include leading global & domestic banks, consulting, technology and analytics firms. Imarticus has won many accolades, including Excellence Awards, in and is also a to NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) and NSE (National Stock Exchange). For more information, please visit https://imarticus.org/



About Moody's Analytics



Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and to help leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody's Analytics, visit

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of (NYSE: MCO). reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.

