Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas' Parisian wedding

Newly married Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have exchanged wedding vows once again in an elaborate yet private ceremony here.

After getting married last month in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas, the "Game of Thrones" star and Jonas Brothers singer celebrated their nuptials in a second ceremony in Sarrians in southern France, reported E!

As a take on "Game of Thrones" "Red Wedding" episode the couple wore red ensembles for the rehearsal dinner, while rest of the guests sported white.

The couple, however, went traditional for their wedding with Turner looking like a dream in white gown with sheer veil and Jonas choosing a dapper black suit.

The wedding party was held at Chateau de Tourreau.

Turner's "Game of Thrones" co-star and best friend Maisie Williams was in attendance as maid of honour.

While Jonas' brother Nick was dressed in a classic tuxedo, his wife actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas donned a champagne pink embroidered sari by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who also created their Indian wedding trousseau.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)