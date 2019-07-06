Soumik, Souvik advance to round two

Maharashtra's Soumik Banerjee overpowered Rajasthan's Rohan Nowal in straight games to move into the men's second round of the GSC-All India squash Open here on Saturday.

Soumik won 11-8, 11-9, 11-7.

Another Banerjee - Souvik of Maharashtra - too did not have to exert much while beating Shashi Pandey, also of Maharashtra, 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 in another first round match.

Maharashtra's Divit Poojary and Ravi Dixit of Services also made it to the second round with ease.

The tournament is being hosted by suburban Goregaon Club, under the auspices of Squash Rackets Federation of India.

Results: Men (1st round): Ravi Dixit (SER) bt Purusharth Budhiraja (MH) 11-2, 11-3, 11-3; Divit Poojary (MH) bt Ayush Saraf (MH) 11-1, 11-2, 11-0; Muhul Kumar (SER) Ameer Fazil (MH) 11-4, 11-6, 11-4; Soumik Banerjee (MH) bt Rohan Nowel (RAJ) 11-8, 11-9, 11-7; Abhinav Thyagarajan (MH) bt Ajit Sharma(SER) 5-2 (Retd); Trjas Sakhare (MH)bt Ameet Neelakantan (MH) 11-2, 11-7, 11-6; Rohit Kadam (MH) bt Ramesh Prasad (MH) 11-6, 11-5, 11-3; Sovik Banerjee (MH) bt Shashi Pandey (MH) 11-5, 11-4, 11-7.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)