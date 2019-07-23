South Korea fires warning shots at Russia warplanes

JUST IN
N Korean leader inspects new submarine as talks with US stall
AP  |  Seoul 

South Korea says it has fired warning shots after Russian military planes entered South Korea's airspace.

South Korea's Defense Ministry says multiple Russian military planes violated the South Korean airspace off its east coast on Tuesday.

The ministry says South Korea launched fighter jets and that they fired warning shots.

It says Chinese military planes also intruded into South Korea's aerial identification zone on Tuesday.

The ministry gave no further details.

First Published: Tue, July 23 2019. 08:30 IST

