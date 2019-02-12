US-led coalition hits mosque in Syria used by Islamic State

The US-led coalition says it has hit a mosque used by the Islamic State group as a command and control center in eastern

The coalition said Tuesday it launched the strike in support of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who are fighting to drive the extremists from their last tiny stronghold near the border with

It said the strike occurred Monday as IS was using the mosque to direct attacks and employ against the SDF.

The coalition's deputy commander, Christopher Ghika, was quoted in the statement as saying "this mosque lost its protected status when deliberately chose to use it as a command and control center."



The SDF on Saturday launched its final push to clear the area after months of fighting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)