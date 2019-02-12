US-led coalition hits mosque in Syria used by Islamic State

-
The US-led coalition says it has hit a mosque used by the Islamic State group as a command and control center in eastern Syria.
The coalition said Tuesday it launched the strike in support of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who are fighting to drive the extremists from their last tiny stronghold near the border with Iraq.
It said the strike occurred Monday as IS was using the mosque to direct attacks and employ suicide car bombs against the SDF.
The coalition's deputy commander, Maj. Gen. Christopher Ghika, was quoted in the statement as saying "this mosque lost its protected status when ISIS deliberately chose to use it as a command and control center."
The SDF on Saturday launched its final push to clear the area after months of fighting.
