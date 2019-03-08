SP releases 1st list, fields Mulayam from 'safest' Mainpuri seat

The on Friday released its first list of nine candidates for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, fielding party founder from its stronghold

The party later announced that Akhilesh Yadav's wife, Dimple Yadav, would contest from Kannauj, where she is the sitting

The party has decided to field MPs Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav from the current seats of Badaun and Firozabad respectively. Incidentally, the had on Thursday announced as its candidate from Badaun.

The list was signed by The party left Mainpuri, described as its "safest" seat, for Mulayam Yadav, who is the from Azamgarh right now.

The former represented in the in 1996, 2004 and 2009. In the 2014 general election, the SP patriarch had contested from Azamgarh and and won both. In Mainpuri, his victory margin was a massive 3.64-lakh votes.

The other SP candidates are: (Etawah), (Robertsganj) and It announced the names of and from Hardoi and Kheri seats respectively.

also posted a photo with the women candidates on on the occasion of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)