SpaceX to build Mars ships in Texas, not Los Angeles

said Wednesday that it will build test versions of its spaceship in south instead of the in another blow to the local economy that comes days after the company announced massive layoffs.

The decision was made to streamline operations, the Hawthorne, California-based company said in a statement.

won approval last year to lease 19 acres at the port's

It planned to erect a new facility to do work on the interplanetary spacecraft, now called Starship, and its launch vehicle, the Super Heavy, which would be the largest rocket ever built.

The port facility would have allowed the giant craft to be barged or shipped to launch sites.

It could have added about 700 jobs to the area.

now won't proceed with that option.

SpaceX founder tweeted that development of will continue in but prototypes will be built in south

The company has a launch facility in Boca Chica near Brownsville, where one prototype of the spacecraft already has been assembled.

"We are building the prototypes locally at our in Texas, as their size makes them very difficult to transport," Musk said.

SpaceX will continue using its existing port facilities to recover its reusable Falcon rockets and Dragon spacecraft, which arrive by water.

Southern officials have talked about luring to boost the waterfront and create a "Silicon Harbor."



"While we are disappointed that SpaceX will not be expanding their operations at the Port of Los Angeles, we are pleased that they will continue their recovery operations here," said.

"Our ongoing work with SpaceX and other advanced companies is important to our efforts to advance the port through innovation and new technologies."



City Councilman said he felt crushed by the decision, but "I feel confident that other innovators will see the huge value they get in San Pedro."Last Friday, SpaceX announced it would lay off 10 per cent of its roughly 6,000 workers, most of them at its headquarters.

The company said it needs to become leaner to accomplish ambitious and costly projects such as the and Starlink, which would create a constellation of satellites to provide space-based internet service.

Development costs for those two projects have been estimated at up to USD 10 billion each.

