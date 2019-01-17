US in criminal probe of China's Huawei: report

US authorities are in the "advanced" stages of a criminal probe that could result in an indictment of Chinese giant Huawei, a report said Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources, said the Justice Department is looking into allegations of theft of trade secrets from Huawei's US business partners, including a used to test

The Justice Department declined to comment on the report and did not respond to a request for comment.

The move would further escalate tensions between the US and after the arrest last year in of Huawei's Meng Wanzhou, who is the daughter of the company founder.

The case of Meng, under house arrest awaiting proceedings, has inflamed US- and Canada- relations.

Two Canadians have been detained in China since Meng's arrest and a third has been sentenced to death on drug trafficking charges -- moves observers see as attempts by to pressure over her case.

Huawei, the second-largest global of telecommunications equipment, has for years been under scrutiny in the US over purported links to the

Huawei's reclusive founder Ren Zhengfei, in a rare media interview Tuesday, forcefully denied accusations that his firm engaged in espionage on behalf of the

The tensions come amid a backdrop of Donald Trump's efforts to get more on US soil and slap hefty tariffs on Chinese goods for what he claims are unfair trade practices by

In a related move, lawmakers introduced a bill to ban the export of American parts and components to Chinese telecom companies that are in violation of US export control or sanctions laws -- with and fellow Chinese firm the likely targets.

" is effectively an intelligence-gathering arm of the whose founder and was an for the People's Liberation Army," said Republican Senator Tom Cotton, one of the bill's sponsors.

Democratic Senator said in the same statement: "Huawei and are two sides of the same coin. Both companies have repeatedly violated US laws, represent a significant risk to American national security interests and need to be held accountable."



Last year, Trump reached a deal with that eases tough financial penalties on the firm for helping and evade American sanctions.

Trump said his decision in May to spare ZTE came following an appeal by Chinese to help save Chinese jobs.

