Spain: 2 dead when small plane crashes north of Madrid

Authorities in say that two people have died when a small plane crashed more than 100 kilometres north of

Emergency services for the region of say that both people were passengers on the plane that had taken off from a local airfield.

Emergency services were alerted by a witness who saw the plane fall from the sky on Sunday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)