Spain: 2 dead when small plane crashes north of Madrid

Authorities in Spain say that two people have died when a small plane crashed more than 100 kilometres north of Madrid.
Emergency services for the region of Castilla y Leon say that both people were passengers on the plane that had taken off from a local airfield.
Emergency services were alerted by a witness who saw the plane fall from the sky on Sunday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
