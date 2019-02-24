Over 14 kg heroin, smuggled into Punjab from Pak, seized; one held

The Sunday seized 14 kilograms of heroin, smuggled into the state from Pakistan, and arrested a notorious drug peddler.

Saraj Singh was wanted in several cases under the Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances Act registered at different police stations places in the state, M S Chinna, of Police ( Range), told reporters here.

He said following intelligence inputs, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell carried out a in the Sadar area and nabbed Singh, a resident of the Khalra area in district.

He said Singh was a wanted drug smuggler operating in various border districts, including Amritsar, and

"Besides a car, 1.6 Kg of was recovered from his possession. An FIR was registered against him under the provisions of the NDPS Act," said

The IG said during preliminary investigation, Singh revealed the details about the consignment of which had been sent by a Pakistani drug smuggler, Azoob, from across the border.

He said the police team took Singh across the barbed wire fencing near a border outpost on the Indo-Pak border.

He said the BSF officials were also taken into confidence and later a joint operation was planned.

In that operation, another 13.650 Kilograms of was recovered from an area near a border pillar along the zero line, said.

He said this was one of the major haul of since January this year.

